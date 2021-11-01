France will announce first sanctions against Britain today

GLASGO (RIA Novosti): The arrival of French President Emmanuel Macron to the climate conference in Glasgow caused a stir when he passed the press to the meeting venue, RIA Novosti reports.

The French president , who first arrived in Britain after the scandal between France and Britain over licenses to French fishermen, was literally attacked by journalists after his meeting with the British Prime Minister the day before.

France has said it will announce the first sanctions against Britain on November 2 for non-compliance with an agreement on licenses for French fishermen. Earlier, the French authorities stated that they consider the UK’s position on issuing licenses to French fishermen absolutely unacceptable and intend to consider the possibility of retaliatory measures.

A representative of the British government, commenting on statements about the upcoming sanctions in Paris , called France’s actions “disappointing and disproportionate”, which “do not expect from the closest ally and partner.” According to him, the steps that Paris threatened are incompatible with the agreement on trade and cooperation, as well as international law. British Foreign Minister Liz Truss on Monday. that Paris must, within 48 hours, abandon “unfounded” threats against the British fishing industry.

In late September, the UK Environment Department announced that 1,700 EU vessels were licensed to fish in UK waters, of which 117 were issued to EU vessels to fish in territorial waters in the 6-12 nautical miles zone. Vessels must be no more than 12 meters in length.

The ministry noted that 35 smaller vessels did not provide supporting evidence of fishing in this area.

The ministry has issued only 12 licenses to French fishermen, having reviewed 47 applications.