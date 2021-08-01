France’s Aliev stages ring sit protest after loss

TOKYO (Agencies): French boxer Mourad Aliev said he staged a remarkable protest after defeat by Frazer Clarke because of the “injustice” of his disqualification.

The 26-year-old Frenchman was disqualified in round two of his +91kg quarter-final against Britain’s Clarke for excessive use of his head. Aliev spent 30 minutes sitting on the ring apron after the fight and left the arena, only to return to the same spot. “I sat down to protest against the unfairness for me,” said Aliev. “I prepared for these Games for four years.

I really wanted to fight against the injustice, so that was my way to show that I don’t agree with that decision.” Aliev kicked the canvas and remonstrated angrily upon hearing of his disqualification, behaviour he said was “natural” because he has “prepared my whole life for this event”.

Head clashes had caused cuts above each of Clarke’s eyes and the British boxer – who is now guaranteed a medal – had his cuts checked over twice by a ringside doctor.

Aliev insists he was not warned about his use of his head by the referee, adding: “I was just stopped without any warning and they just told me that ‘you lost’ – just like that. So I think it was an act of sabotage.”