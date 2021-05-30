France’s plan to curb big tech

PARIS (POLITICO): The French government wants to tighten EU rules for Big Tech – and that means wresting power from Dublin and Luxembourg, the two capitals that have so far been tasked with enforcing them.

According to briefings with French officials and d-ocuments seen by POLITICO, Paris plans to rework the EU’s content moderation bill so that it doesn’t have to rely on regulators in other countries to monitor – and if necessary, punish – the largest platforms.

Paris does not want to be “totally dependent on the responsiveness, the will to act quickly of the regulator of the country of origin,” an official from the Ministry of the Economy told reporters on Wednesday.

The Paris proposals come as EU economics ministers consider the EU’s content moderation rules and its proposal to reduce the market power of the biggest tech companies – known respectively as digital services law name and digital markets law.

France hopes that EU countries will approve its proposals when it takes over the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU in January. The government is aiming for a deal on digital markets law under his presidency, but French Secretary of State for Digital Cédric O admitted earlier this week that the more controversial digital services law could take a little longer. time. On Thursday, O said France are still aiming to bring the DSA to the finish line.

“It’s not all a red line [for France], but these proposals are contributions to the debate which, we hope, will be able to create common ground before the French presidency “of the EU, declared the official of the ministry for the economy.

In the digital services law, the European Commission retained an EU provision known as the “country of origin principle”, which states that businesses are regulated by the authority of the country in which they are located. legally based. For almost all the giants of Silicon Valley, that means either Luxembourg or Ireland.

Paris has said it does not want to revise the principle, but to support local regulators alongside lead authorities, according to amendments seen by POLITICO. This means allowing local regulators to impose interim measures in an emergency, for example.

French officials, including O, have consistently indicated that Irish authorities are not doing enough to crack down on US tech giants for potential breaches of EU data protection rules. They want to make sure that the same does not happen with AVS.

“We have learned from the experience of previous texts currently in force, and we need to invent somewhat innovative mechanisms,” an official in O’s cabinet told reporters on Wednesday, in an apparent reference to EU rules. in matters of data protection, which are governed by the one-stop-shop principle which has been criticized by EU regulators and lawmakers as ineffective.

Thursday, O doubled. “France supports the principle of the country of origin. But it seems to us that the experience of the general data protection regulation, certainly a great political success, [shows there is a need for] improvements in cooperation between EU countries, ”he told reporters.

“We see with the GDPR that the redress mechanisms … and the resolution of cases are insufficient,” he added.

The French government wants the main regulators to be obliged to share data with other authorities, with the possibility of reassigning cases “by mutual agreement”.

In practice, the reallocation plan would mean that national authorities – Fre-nch, for example – would ask their Irish counterparts if they plan to investigate an alleged infringement in France through a major platform like Google, Facebook or Twitter (which are all legally established in France). Ireland) – and would launch an investigation itself if Ireland did not respond within three weeks.

If the Irish authorities decide to open an investigation, they should allow access to all information resulting from the procedure and involve the French authorities in the final decision. France could also raise a “reasoned objection” if it does not like Ireland’s initial decision.

The network of representatives of EU countries – the so-called digital service coordinators – should settle disagreements between national authorities if it is felt that action has not been taken or the result of an investigation is not satisfactory.

In addition, where “serious prejudice is likely to occur”, France maintains that local authorities should be able to impose provisional measures on online platforms as well as request an “urgent binding decision” from the coordinators of digital services , to be adopted within two weeks.

Despite the proposed changes, O said: “France doesn’t want content regulation based on the destination country, but we want to see some form of efficiency.”

In addition to giving its own regulator the power to control Big Techs, France also wants to impose stricter rules than what the Commission has already proposed, especially those concerning online marketplaces like Amazon and eBay. Currently, digital services law requires online marketplaces to collect seller information, also known as know your business obligations. But France fears the current rules will not go far enough. Other EU countries and the European Parliament agree with Paris, said O, who met with Parliament’s chief negotiator Christel Schaldemose on Thursday.

The French government is putting in place four obligations for online marketplaces, according to a document consulted by POLITICO: ensure that consumers have access to the necessary information relating to products before the products are put on sale; prevent dangerous or non-compliant goods from being offered for sale; step up the fight against counterfeit products; and ensure cooperation between national authorities when dangerous products have already been sold.

Online marketplaces would be required to prevent products from being put online without the necessary information and to check products against publicly available databases before they are released for sale to ensure that they have not been released. marked as dangerous. They would also be required to warn consumers and organize recalls if the seller of a dangerous product does not respond.

The rules would not apply to micro and small businesses, and Paris said it was willing to be somewhat flexible in the online marketplaces to which the rules would apply.

“We have to keep in mind that, on product safety issues, we cannot afford to have exemptions that are too broad,” said the head of O’s cabinet, “we will have to see if any adjustments are made. case by case are possible. “

Along with its work on content moderation, the French government has also aligned a series of amendments to a separate bill that regulates digital competition, known as the Digital Markets Act. The aim of the bill is to strengthen the market power of the most powerful companies, which the bill will designate as guardians, and to apply specific rules to them to ensure fair competition.

The French plan, seen by POLITICO, includes expanding the scope of the bill to include web browsers (Google Chrome and Apple Safari, for example) and voice assistants (Apple’s Siri and Amazon’s Alexa). He also wants to make sure that the practice of self-preference, where a company prioritizes its own product over its competitors, also applies to app stores. The plan is likely to have support from Berlin, which has raised similar concerns about web brow-sers and voice assistants.

In a document signed with Germany and the Netherlands released on Thursday, France called for strengthening the digital markets law to force regulators to assess all mergers and acquisitions by supervisors. The three countries also want the bill to determine whether a company qualifies as a custodian if it offers “an ecosystem of services.”

Paris wants businesses and users to be able to alert the Commission of potential infringements to help with the implementation of the bill. To this end, he proposed a process – called a “reporting mechanism” – which would facilitate rapid communication between them. Contrary to its efforts with the digital services law, France has said it is happy to leave the application of digital competition to someone else, provided that EU countries can request investigations of market. The Comm-ission is largely responsible for ensuring fair competition in the bloc.