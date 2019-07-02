France’s Secretary-General for Defence calls on Pakistan Army Chief

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: France’s Secretary-General for National Defence and Security, Claire Landais, on Tuesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at the Pakistan Army’s headquarters in the city, the military’s media wing said in a press release.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations’ (ISPR) press release, “matters of mutual interest including defence & security cooperation and overall regional security situation were discussed” during the meeting.

“Both sides highlighted the need to increase military level interactions between the two countries to bolster defence ties,” it added.

The ISPR further said the visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan Army’s role “in battling the scourge of terrorism in the country and for maintenance of peace and stability in the region”.