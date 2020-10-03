Frank says best Germany that has ever existed

BERLIN (dpa): President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Saturday told Germans that they were living in “the best Germany that has ever existed” 30 years after the country was reunified in the wake of the Cold War.

Speaking at an event to mark German Unity Day in the historic city of Potsdam, Steinmeier thanked everyone who had contributed to German prosperity over the past three decades, saying that “no pandemic can prevent us from being proud” of the country’s progress.

“In these times, our country has shown that we stand together, that we are strong and act responsibly,” said Steinmeier. “Today we live in the best Germany that has ever existed.”

The president also alluded to problems in the country, however, saying that some former East Germans still felt disenfranchised.

“If people feel permanently neglected, if their point of view does not appear in the political debate … we should not feel indifferent,” he said.

“If cohesion erodes and distrust in politics rises, the breeding ground for populism and extremist parties grows.”

Chancellor Angela Merkel struck a similar tone, saying that East Germans had been brave to to mount a peaceful revolution to bring down the German Democratic Republic.

“We have to be brave again today,” Merkel said. “Courageous enough to break new ground in the face of a pandemic, courageous enough to really overcome the differences that still exist between East and West, but also courageous enough to continually demand the cohesion of our entire society and work towards it.”

Earlier on Saturday, Merkel, Steinmeier and political veteran Wolfgang Schaeuble, the head of the Bundestag parliament, took part in an official ceremony at the Church of St Peter and Paul in the city of Potsdam, situated about 25 kilometres south-west of Berlin. Only 130 guests were permitted to participate in the event at the church. Masks were mandatory in parts of Potsdam. Some 2,500 police officers were deployed in order to oversee a number of demonstrations that were set to take place across the city.

A month-long programme marking the anniversary of the nation’s reunification towards the end of the Cold War kicked off in early September in Potsdam. Officials in this year’s host city opted for a string of smaller events rather than a huge public party to avoid spreading the coronavirus.

In the run-up to Saturday’s landmark anniversary, Nobel laureate Mikhail Gorbachev, the Soviet leader at the time, said the celebrations were a symbol that the division of Europe had been overcome, and the Cold War ended.

“Your holiday is part of a great international anniversary,” he wrote in comments mark the occasion published by the German embassy in Moscow on Friday.

Gorbachev said the road to reunification had not been easy, calling the situation tense, and saying that “any careless step could have led to an explosion.”

There were doubts and unrest in Europe and in the Soviet Union, and these were justified, he said.

“When the Germans in East and West declared, ‘We are the people,’ what political leaders needed was wisdom, composure, deliberation and vision.”

Together, this test was passed, he said.

However, a recent poll found that around two-thirds of Germans do not see the task of reunification as complete.

Citizens in the former East are still worse off on average than their counterparts in the former West.

In areas that were previously part of the communist German Democratic Republic, 83 per cent considered reunification incomplete, while in areas that were formerly West Germany it was only 59 per cent, according to a YouGov poll commissioned by dpa.