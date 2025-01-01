Fraud case: Court issues non-bailable arrest warrant for actor Nazish Jahangir

F.P. Report

LAHORE : A Lahore court has issued non-bailable warrants of arrest for actor Nazish Jahangir in a Rs2.5 million fraud case.

After this development, actor is due to be presented before the court on March 22 (Saturday). Cant Kutchery Court’s judicial magistrate, Ghulam Shabbir Sial, issued the arrest warrant.

The case was filed by actor Aswad Haroon. The petitioner said he lent Jahangir Rs2.5 million and a car for two months but she has not returned either despite the passage of due date.

Moreover, Haroon said the police failed to provide him justice in the first place. Hence, he requested the court to help him get his money and car.

The preliminary case was registered in 2024 under Section 420 of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Defence C police station. It alleged both knew each other through the showbiz industry. Then, Jahangir borrowed Rs2.5 million and car from Haroon for two months. But, till now, she has not returned both.

During this whole process, Haroon also claimed that Jahangir asked her to meet at a farmhouse. But, he said she sent a man named Sikandar Khan who threatened him if he ever approached Jahangir again.