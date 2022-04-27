Frederick reappointed as USCIRF commissioner

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer has reappointed Commissioner Frederick A. Davie to the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) for an additional two-year term, ending in 2024.

“Commissioner Davie’s insight and knowledge are a valuable asset to USCIRF’s work. His personal commitment to international religious freedom has enhanced our work and contributed to USCIRF’s policy recommendations to the President, the Secretary of State, and Congress,” stated USCIRF Chair Nad-ine Maenza. “On behalf of the Commission, we are thrilled that he will be continuing to share his expertise for another two-year term.”

Commissioner Davie was initially appointed to USCIRF by Senator Schumer in June 2020 for a two-year term. During his first term, for example, he advocated for Nigerians Mubarak Bala and Yahaya Sharif-Aminu as part of USCIRF’s Religious Prisoners of Conscience project. He participated in virtual USCIRF Conversat-ions on Algeria, Afghanis-tan, Nigeria, and North Korea. Commissioner Davie also joined an episode of USCIRF’s Spotlight Podcast and discussed Why the State Department Should Re-designate Nigeria as a CPC.

He currently serves as Senior Advisor for Racial Equity at Interfaith America, where his oversees the organization’s Black Interfaith Project, the Vote is Sacred program and other interfaith related racial equity initiatives. He is also Senior Strategic Advisor to the President at Union Theological Seminary, where he had served as Executive Vice President for a decade. As Senior Strategic Advisor, he provides counsel on public programming, racial justice and racial equity, and social justice and community engagement. Commissioner Davie is also a Presbyterian minister in the Presbytery of New York City.

“It is an honor to continue to serve on USCIRF,” said USCIRF Commissio-ner Davie. “USCIRF just published its 2022 Annual Report yesterday, of which I am proud to have taken part. I look forward to continuing to work with my fellow commissioners and the USCIRF professional staff to promote freedom of religion or belief abroad.”

USCIRF Commissioners are appointed by the President and leadership of both political parties in the Senate and House of Representatives.

