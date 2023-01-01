Free and fair elections: US shows willingness to work with Pakistan’s caretaker PM

WASHINGTON: State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel on Tuesday said that United States is looking forward to work with Pakistan’s interim prime minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and his team as they prepare to hold general elections.

Briefing the newsmen in Washington, Vedant Patel said that the US will continue to partner with Pakistan on areas of mutual interest, including our interest on Pakistan’s economic stability, prosperity, and security, and the conduct of free and fair elections and the respect for democracy and the rule of law.

Replying to a question regarding recent terrorist attacks, he said that Pakistan and the US have shared interests in counterterrorism and regional stability and remain ready to work with Pakistan to combat militant and terrorist groups.

“We also support Pakistan government’s own efforts to combat terrorism and ensure the safety and security of its citizens in a manner that promotes the rule of law,” he said.

To a question, the spokesperson underscored that the US was in regular conversation with Pakistani leadership to discuss Afghanistan in detail including through the two countries’ counterterrorism dialogue and other bilateral consultations.

Courtesy: BBC