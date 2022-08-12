Free travel for seniors, special-needs passengers on Orange Line

LAHORE (Monitoring Desk): Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi announced on Friday that senior citizens and special persons will be provided free travel facility in the Orange Line Metro Train.

Women and students will also be able to travel on discounted rates. The fare will be fixed stage wise.

Talking about the Punjab government’s new initiative in a meeting, Elahi said, “The Orange Line train stations will be equipped with solar system and an advisory committee has been constituted to review the conversion of Orange Line Metro train to solar energy.”

“The first electric bus project will be started in Lahore. The public will be provided with the best travel facilities in modern eco-friendly buses,” he added.

Furthermore, the matter of outsourcing the contract of Lahore Waste Management Company was entrusted to the advisory committee.

On May 11, Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon announced that 49 buses for Orange Line Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) Service had arrived at Karachi port.

“Congratulations Karachi. Complete fleet of Orange Line BRT (Abdul Sattar Edhi Line) and 49 busses (first phase) for Intradistrict people’s Bus service reached Karachi port,” Memon tweeted.

He said that the remaining buses are on their way and will reach in different phases within one month.