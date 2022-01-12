Free USPTO resources for inventors and entrepreneurs

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) offers a wide range of resources, including application assistance, education and training, and other services that support the full spectrum of customers—from independent patent and trademark filers, to attorneys and business advisors in both the private and public sectors.

Whether you’re interested in learning more about our Patent Pro Bono program, our Trademark Basics Boot Camp series, our Inventor & Entrepreneur Resource hub, or how to sign up for Invention-Con and other great outreach events, this page is for you.