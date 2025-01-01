Freed from Pakistan jails, 263 Afghans return home

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Refugee and Repatriation (MoRR) says 263 Afghans released from prisons in Pakistan have returned to their homeland.

These individuals returned to the country on April 10 and 11, MoRR wrote on its X handle.

Citing Spin Boldak border authority in Kandahar, the ministry wrote the 263 Afghans, who had spent one to five days in jails, had been arrested in various parts of Pakistan.

After receiving humanitarian assistance, the returnees were transferred to their respective native areas, the ministry added.

Earlier, about 192 Afghan refugees had also been released from Pakistani prisons before being sent to their country.