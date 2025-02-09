Freed Thai Captives Arrive in Bangkok

Bangkok (February 9, 2025): Five Thai farm workers who were freed from Hamas captivity in Gaza on January 30 have arrived safely at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, according to AFP.

The freed captives—Surasak Rumnao (32), Watchara Sriaoun (33), Sathian Suwannakham (35), Pongsak Thaenna (36), and Bannawat Saethao (27)—were welcomed by their families and Thai government officials upon arrival.

Bannawat’s father, Somboon Saethao, expressed his relief and joy, saying, “I don’t think I want him to be far from home again,” and that the family would hold a traditional Thai ceremony to celebrate his return.

These men were among 31 Thai nationals taken captive by Hamas during the October 7, 2023 attacks. Of those, 23 were released in November 2023, while two were confirmed dead in May 2024, and one remains unaccounted for in Gaza.

In addition to those taken hostage, at least 39 Thai nationals working as farm laborers near Gaza were killed in the October 7 attacks.

Source: AFP