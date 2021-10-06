French ambassador to return to Canberra on two missions

PARIS (Agencies): The French ambassador recalled to Paris will return to Canberra with a mission to review relations with Australia and protect France’s interests, said Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian .

“There is a need for a complete overhaul of bilateral relations (with Australia). I asked our ambassador to return to Canberra on two missions: to contribute to the establishment of a new framework for (bilateral) relations in the future … and to strictly defend our interests in the implementation of Australia’s decision to withdraw from programs on submarines “, – quotes the words of Le Drian RIA Novosti.

Earlier, Australia , the United States and the United Kingdom announced the signing of the AUKUS security deal. Against this background, the Australian side tore up the agreement on submarines with a French company in the amount of 56 billion euros.

In France, ambassadors from the United States and Australia were summoned for consultations.

The French ambassador returned to Washington on September 29th.

Earlier, Sputnik radio reported that French President Emmanuel Macron and United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken had their first meeting after the situation with AUKUS.