French approach may unlock N. Macedonia’s EU integration

ZAGREB (TASS): A more active approach of France in the framework of its Presidency of the EU Council could contribute to the resolution of disputes between North Macedonia and Bulgaria in order to unblock Skopje’s further European integration path. This was announced on W-ednesday by the President of the Balkan Republic, Stevo Pendarovski.

“The French Republic, as the current President of the Council of the EU, ann-ounced in January this year that it is more actively inv-olved in the search for solutions to open issues in the Western Balkans region,” Macedonian News Agency quoted the head of state as saying. “Consequently, the activities of French diplomacy in the past six mon-ths<.. .> is fully in line with the stated priorities of the EU Council Presidency a-nd the purpose of all activities is to take a step forward in dialogue with Bulgaria ahead of the EU-Western Balkans and European Council summits scheduled for late June in Brussels.”

Earlier, the President of North Macedonia said that the country’s chances of reaching a decision to start negotiations on joining the EU at the next community summits are rather low.

In November 2020, Bulgaria blocked the start of negotiations between the EU and North Macedonia, putting forward a number of demands on this country. Having publicly supported the European integration of North Macedonia, Bulgaria expects that open problems of bilateral relations will be resolved before the start of official negotiations. In particular, Sofia refuses to recognize the existence of the Macedonian language, which she considers one of the dialects of Bulgarian, demands constitutional gu-arantees for the Bulgarian minority in North Macedo-nia, which numbers about 120 thousand people, emp-hasizes the need for an o-bjective interpretation of the events of common history and puts forward some other demands.

