French border guards ‘dump’ sinking migrant dinghy after escorting it into British waters for UK officials to rescue

Monitoring Desk

LONDON: The boat overloaded with up to 16 Afghan migrants was escorted by a French boat into the Dover strait – before leaving them stranded.

Dramatic images show two French border guards on a smaller inflatable boat allow the dinghy to cross illegally into British waters – instead of turning them around.

The group of 16, including two women and two children, were forced to use plastic containers in a desperate battle to stay afloat before UK Border Force brought them to Dover.

A group on a fishing trip spotted the migrants at 8am yesterday on the French-English sea border about 12 miles from Folkestone.

One witness said the boat would have sunk if they had not been rescued by a British border patrol.

He said: “We saw them about 8am this morning and we were fishing at the halfway mark – which is called the separation zone and is about 10 to 12 miles out.

“We were on the English side.

“When we saw them we thought, ‘why are they not being stopped, why are the French not stopping and helping them?’

“If Border Force wasn’t launched to collect them, they would’ve sunk.

“There was a lot of people in that one boat, there are normally more on some days. They average about three to 22 per boat.”

‘ESCORT SERVICE’

Tory MP Tim Loughton, who sits on the parliamentary home affairs committee, told the Daily Mail: “This is further evidence the French are happy to provide an escort service to people illegally trying to get into Britain rather than turn them round.”

Natalie Elphicke, the MP for Dover, added: “Safety at sea starts with stopping small boats leaving French shores in the first place.

“They must be turned around at the earliest opportunity, closer to land.”

Border Force have stepped up patrols this month during a record surge in migrant crossings.

On Monday a group of 10 migrants was seen running along the shoreline near Dover after crossing the Channel in a dinghy.

Last Friday at least 319 people made the perilous journey on 27 boats, with more than 6,100 arriving in the South East coast on small vessels so far this year.

After a lull in migrants attempting the dangerous crossing over the last few days, large numbers made renewed bids to get to the UK.

Home Secretary Priti Patel has urged French officials to turn more boats back.

But French authorities are demanding the UK pays £30million to help fund patrols on the beaches of northern France

Courtesy: (The Sun)