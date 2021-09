PARIS (AFP): A Paris court on Wednesday acquitted the former Basque separatist leader Josu Ternera on charges of participating in a criminal organization, citing insufficient evidence in the case.

The ruling overturns a conviction and eight-year prison term handed down in 2017 when Ternera, a historic leader of the ETA group seeking independence for the Basque Count-ry, was tried in absentia while he was on the run from the authorities.