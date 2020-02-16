French envoy urges India to lift curbs in IOJ&K

NEW DELHI (Web Desk): French Ambassador to New Delhi, Emmanuel Lenain, has urged India to remove restrictions from the occupied Kashmir as soon as possible.

Emmanuel Lenain was among the 25 foreign envoys, who were taken to occupied Kashmir, earlier this week.

Speaking to media in New Delhi, Emmanuel Lenain said this trip was important because as an ambassador, he needed to see the situation with his own eyes to make an objective assessment.

Earlier, similar remarks were also given by the EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Virginie Battu-Henriksson, who said it is important that the restrictions be lifted swiftly.