French FM discuss with Qatar supply of energy resources to EU

PARIS (TASS): French Minister for European Affairs and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian discussed the consequences of the events in Ukraine and the supply of energy resources to Europe during a trip to Qatar. This was reported on Monday by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic.

According to her, Le Drian, who was received by the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, met with Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani. With them, the French minister discussed ongoing efforts to end the Russian offensive in Ukraine, its implications for international hydrocarbon markets, and the need to diversify gas supplies.

The parties touched upon regional crises, “especially in Libya and Lebanon,” as well as the “need for the urgent resumption” of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program. Le Drian supported Qatar’s mediation in the issue of reconciliation of the warring factions in Chad, discussing the further actions of Paris and Doha on Afghanistan. The ministers presided over the Franco-Qatari conference, which focused on deepening bilateral relations, strengthening security, combating extremism and terrorism, the economy and investment.

Qatar was the first stop on Le Drian’s three-day Middle East tour. He will later travel to Oman, where he plans to discuss with Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud al-Busaidi the diversification of natural gas supplies to Europe and the conflict in Yemen.

The gas issue will be one of the main ones at his meeting with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nasser al-Sabah.

