French FM offers condolences on devastation caused by floods in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari received telephone call from his French counterpart Catherine Colonna on Sunday.

Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna offered condolences on the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan.

The Pakistan Foreign Minister thanked her for France’s expression of solidarity and offer of assistance to Pakistani people in this hour of need.

He briefed his French counterpart on the widespread destruction caused across Pakistan by unprecedented rainfall resulting in floods and landslides.

The foreign minister informed that the floods have caused extensive loss of human lives, livelihoods, livestock, crops, property and infrastructure and the situation is likely to deteriorate further as heavy rains continue over areas already inundated by more than two months of storms and flooding.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto apprised the French Foreign Minister of government’s humanitarian response for people in the

affected areas, including establishing a Relief Fund for people all over the country and overseas to donate to the flood relief efforts.

He also shared that a “UN Flash Appeal” would be launched on 30 August 2022 and expressed the hope that the international community would contribute towards meeting the funding requirements of the Flash Appeal.

The two Ministers also exchanged views on reinvigorating and strengthening the bilateral

relations in areas of mutual interest.

