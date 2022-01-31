French FM will visit Romania tomorrow

PARIS (TASS): French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will discuss the issue of sending French troops to Romania as part of a possible expansion of the NATO mission during a trip to Bucharest on February 2-3. This was stated on Monday by the official representative of the French diplomatic department, answering questions from journalists.

“French President Emm-anuel Macron declared our readiness to contribute to ensuring new measures in Romania within the framework of NATO,” the diplomat recalled. “We will determine these measures collectively with our allies. This issue is also the subject of consultations with NATO and the Romanian authorities,” he said. “The head of the French Foreign Ministry will discuss this topic during his trip to Bucharest on February 2 and 3,” the Foreign Ministry spokesman stressed.

Earlier, French Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly said that Paris was ready to send several hundred French troops to Romania, if necessary, as part of a possible expansion of the NATO mission. The head of the French defense department visited Bucharest last Thursday to discuss this issue. On the same day, a group of experts from the French Ministry of the Armed Forces arrived in Romania to assess the possible expansion of the NATO mission in this country.