French foreign minister: US elections must be held peacefully

PARIS (Reuters): French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Thursday that he hoped next week’s US presidential election would pass off peacefully, while adding it was not clear to him if this would be the case.

“This is an extremely important election and I hope it can take place in peaceful conditions, which does not appear to me to be entirely guaranteed,” he told broadcaster BFM TV in an interview, without elaborating further.

With the Nov. 5 election just days away, officials in the most competitive battleground states are bracing for misinformation, conspiracy theories, threats and possible violence.

Barrot said any violence surrounding the election would be devastating for democracies around the world.

France would work with whoever wins the race between Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris, he added.