French journalist kidnapped in Mali

PARIS (AA): A French journalist was kidnapped in Mali’s northern Gao region, the secretary general of Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said on Wednesday.

In a series of tweets, Christophe Deloire said a 21-second video showed journalist Olivier Dubois claiming that he was kidnapped on April 8 by Jama’at Nasr al-Islam wal Muslimin (JNIM).

The JNIM is a militant group which is active in the Maghreb and West Africa formed by the merger of Ansar Dine, the Macina Liberation Front, Al-Mourabitoun, and the Saharan branch of the Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb.

Dubois called on his family, friends, and authorities to do their best for his release.

Deloire said they were informed two days after Dubois’ disappearance. In consultation with the editors who usually employ him, they decided not to make the hostage-taking public so as not to hinder a possible rapid positive outcome.

The Reporters Without Borders called for the release of Dubois.

“We ask the Malian and French authorities to do everything possible to obtain his release and send all our support to his family and loved ones.”

Dubois was reporting in Gao. On April 8, he did not return to his hotel after lunch, according to Deloire.

He usually works for Le Point Afrique and Liberation.