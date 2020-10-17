French Navy Warship chased boats full of migrants near the English Channel

F.P Report

PARIS: According France local news agencies French navy warship chased a boat full of migrants that were aiming to cross the English Channel today as more than 100 arrivals were intercepted in 11 small boats in the biggest number to attempt the crossing this month. After seizing the boats filled with migrants the French authorities informed that the groups mostly originating from Africa were brought into the harbour at Dover in Kent. The authorities informed that another 12 migrants are thought to have landed on a beach at Dungeness on the Romney Marsh.

There is a considerable Border Force existence in the English Channel, with the Seeker cutter involved in overseeing a French warship escorting a ship across the 20-mile strait in territorial waters.

Yesterday, 27 migrants were detained in one large rigid hulled inflatable boat (RHIB), in addition to these French authorities made another two interceptions at sea involving 25 people. The French also prevented a further eight people from leaving the beaches around Calais to make the crossing yesterday.

Dan O’Mahoney, Clandestine Channel Threat Commander for Border Force, said that “These crossings are facilitated by coldhearted criminals who smuggle people out of safe EU countries and put more pressure on our broken asylum system this causes delaying or denying support to those genuinely in need of protection”. He further commented saying that, “We have committed to fixing the asylum system, to stop those who have no right to be in the UK coming here. The new system will be fairer and firmer and will be compassionate towards those who need our help, welcoming people through safe and legal routes.”

Till now in 2020 a record 7,200 of migrants have reached UK shores in small boats compared to around 1,850 in 2019. The data shows in September alone 1,954 made it across the English Channel in small boats.

On the other hand, more than 100 local people have gathered outside a military barracks in Kent where migrants are being housed to greet their ‘new neighbors’. Napier Barracks, in Folkestone, has been converted into house for asylum seekers, around 400 asylum seekers, many of whom have crossed the Channel by boat are in there.

Dozens of well-wishers gathered at the barracks today to welcome the asylum seekers who have been arriving in recent weeks. Many held placards with messages of solidarity in English and Arabic. Groups of well-wishers shouted through gaps in the site boundary and waved to the asylum seekers inside, many of whom waved back. There were outbreaks of clapping and cheering in the festive atmosphere.

Point to Ponder is that the Home Office confirmed on Saturday that one individual who had been living at Napier Barracks has tested positive for Covid-19. The unidentified person has been moved out of the military site. Migrant charity worker Bridget Chapman, of Kent Refugee Action Network, told the PA news agency: ‘It’s a really fantastic, inspiring collection of local community groups and national refugee support groups.

The local news agencies reported that anti-migrant protestors will also gather in the area. A significant policing presence was deployed outside the barracks and in the surrounding area.