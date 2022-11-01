French, Oman envoys laud Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability

RAWALPINDI (NNI): French Ambassador Nicolas Galey called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, including defence and security cooperation and overall regional security situation were discussed.

Speaking on the occasion, the Army Chief General Bajwa said Pakistan values its relations with France and we earnestly look forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests.

French Ambassador appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability and pledged to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Oman Ambassador Dr Al Sheikh Mohammed Omar Ahmed Al Marhoon also called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi today.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and partnership in various fields were discussed.

Speaking on the occasion, the Army Chief said Pakistan values its brotherly relations with Gulf countries and Pakistan-Oman relations are close, warm, cordial and deep.

He also expressed that two countries have great potential for cooperation in defence and maritime security which could become a binding factor in our strategic partnership.

The Ambassador expressed his grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims. The visiting dignitary also appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability and pledged to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

