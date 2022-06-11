French will pay for escalation of crisis

Elena Karaeva

On Friday, shortly before the start of the ban on any agitation, propaganda and information that one way or another may relate to the elections to the National Assembly of France, several influential media reported at once that “the Elysee Palace is seriously considering the possibility of Emmanuel Macron visiting Kiev in the very near future.”

Then, a couple of hours later, the Elysee Palace, without disavowing the very fact of the proposed visit to Ukraine, specified that the trip would take place at a time “when it would be more useful for President Zelensky.”

Then followed the protocol phrases that ” France wants Ukraine to win, so that its territorial integrity would be restored, and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine would be over.” Information of this kind and this level cannot, especially on the eve of the first round of voting (it will take place tomorrow), simply leak out of the offices of the head of state’s office. It is also clear that the information itself was made public because the task of preparing the visit was not only received, but also began to be carried out.

Macron travels to Romania to inspect the French military units stationed there. As commander-in-chief, he is sent to the troops that are subordinate to him. Submit only to him, unconditionally and absolutely. After all, according to Article 15 of the Constitution of the Fifth Republic, army forces can be put into action by the sole decision of the owner of the Elysee Palace at any time and anywhere in the world outside the country. The president gives the order to the military, while the parliament simply needs to inform the leader of the state about this act, the consent of the legislators is not required.

Possessing similar, almost royal, powers that cannot be limited by anything or anyone, Macron’s predecessors, understanding the full burden of responsibility in the face of war, as well as in the face of a possible peace after it, used these prerogatives in general rather carefully.

And the longer and longer their own experience on the battlefield, the less these presidents were inclined to brandish sabers. And all the more reason to call them “pigeons” today.

Having gone through the main battles of the First World War, when he was a lieutenant, who had been in a prisoner of war camp, Charles de Gaulle made every effort to complete the absolutely aimless and deadly – including for the French themselves – long-term battle for Algiers. It cost him several assassination attempts from the then most zealous supporters of the idea “Algeria is France”, but the historical correctness of the general was already obvious then.

He also took France out of all military structures of NATO, leaving the country only membership in the political council of the North Atlantic Alliance.

Jacques Chirac, who signed up as a volunteer to fight in the same Algeria, who spent all ten years of the military campaign there, during his presidency, firstly, canceled conscription into the army and, secondly, sharply refused to participate in the military campaign in Iraq. Although, figuratively speaking, the Americans broke his hands in order for France to get into this adventure, be healthy. However, then Paris resisted. And here, too, Chirac’s historical correctness turned out to be obvious.

Sarkozy, who replaced Chirac first, and then Hollande, both of whom did not smell gunpowder either close or from afar (and therefore real “hawks”), immediately sent this most important legacy of Gaullism not to get involved in other people’s (read – for American interests) fights in the trash. By immediately organizing and conducting a military campaign, first in Libya. And then supporting in Syria those whom Paris called “moderate anti-Assad opposition.”

Both there and there, as a result of either direct French military intervention, or with secret military support by the French authorities, who supplied opponents of the legitimate Syrian government with weapons and instructions, a monstrous bloody chaos occurred and tens of thousands of people were killed.

Yes, and the French capital itself, like the whole country, fully felt the full weight of these “far-sighted geopolitical decisions” on their own skin. They responded with mass deaths of people at the hands of terrorists who returned from Syria on the streets of Paris and on the embankment of Nice. And also – an uncontrolled influx of illegal immigrants from both of these states.

The geopolitical crisis in relations between Russia and Ukraine, which the West in the press and publicly calls the “battle for freedom and democracy”, has shown, as any aggravation shows, the essence of today’s foreign policy and united Europe as a whole, and the countries included in this community. Among them, these countries, despite all this “never again”, there was not a single “non-hawk”. Including because practically none of the decision-makers knows either what the army is or what military operations are. That is why these people quite easily solve everything related to the supply of heavy weapons. That is, with a further escalation of the conflict.

Macron may – not necessarily next week, but soon – go to Kiev not only to show public support for the “battle for freedom and democracy”, but also to announce that France is starting a new, additional supply of Caesar self-propelled howitzers.

Six “Caesars” have already been delivered, and the same number can be delivered. The press talks about it quite openly and unambiguously. And no denials regarding this information have been released until the Elysee Palace.

In this case, they can get a separate “pleasure” in Berlin : although the “Caesars” are produced in France, the company that invented them and put them on stream, belonging to the French state, is part of the German-French consortium. Thus, Macron, if and when he really announces the delivery of new howitzers, will also help Scholz, who is accused of “indecision” and also of “unwillingness to give Ukraine heavy weapons.”

With this decision, the current President of France will cross the symbolic Rubicon – both for himself as a politician, and for the national elites, who again helped him to be elected to the highest post in the country, and for the Brussels establishment. If before he had mainly only “hawkish” rhetoric, now he (if the leak regarding the supply of a new batch of “Caesars” is true) makes exclusively “hawkish” decisions. The date of a possible visit to Ukraine, and even with howitzers in diplomatic baggage, although not yet determined, but the trip itself “with guns in your pocket” is a signal.

Not to voters (their point of view, their position, their concerns in this geopolitical party are of no interest to anyone at all), but to potential opponents. “You can talk as much as you like about the fact that the current policy is harming France, and impoverishing the French, but I decide everything here. Your number is sixteen, sit and wait for you to be called.”

With a practically guaranteed (minus a few details that can be neglected) the number of future mandates of the ruling party in the National Assembly, with the ease of adopting the laws that Macron and Co. need, both on the domestic agenda and on the foreign agenda, there is no chance for France to change the “hawkish” course. At least in the near future.

The people, whose rebellious intentions and habits are greatly exaggerated (at least in the European public consciousness), are silent and will continue to be silent, because they have something to do, counting money until payday.

France, which today has very technically forgotten that almost all of its victories and almost all of its freedoms owes, directly or indirectly, to Russian soldiers and their heroism in the First and Second World Wars, wants to take a new step towards escalating the geopolitical crisis in Europe. As in the case of Libya and Syria, not wanting to be aware of what the consequences of a new round of tension will be. The political short-sightedness of the authorities can cost the silent French people not only dearly, but extremely dearly. And that’s not counting the price of those same self-propelled howitzers that Macron may decide to supply – or rather, donate – to Ukraine.