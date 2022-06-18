Fresh flames erupted in forests, mountains

Shafi Ullah

MINGORA: Fresh flames erupted on the Mountains and forests of the border hill of Barikot and Kabul tehsils even after the heavy rains in Swat on Saturday.

The fire resumed in Swat after a three-day respite, and citizens began to question the fire in the mountains despite the low temperatures after the rains. Shafiqa Gul Rescue spokesman said that the fire broke out on the mountain ranges of Shamozai and immediately engulfed the entire range. Rescue, Forest dept , Police, Civil Diffence and Civil Society has tried hard to extinguish the fire . During this time rain also started which easily controlled the fire.

Shafiqa Gul rescue sposperson said that the last two months, 95 fire incidents have taken place in Swat and cases have been registered against 25 persons involved in the arson incidents. And the final report has not been released by the concerned agencies. Masses have demanded immediate notice from the district administration in this regard and bring the facts to light.