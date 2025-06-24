Fresh Iranian Missile Strikes Hit Israel Despite Trump’s Ceasefire Claim

Seven-Story Building Damaged, Multiple Injuries Reported

June 24, 2025 — Southern Israel

A new wave of Iranian missile strikes has hit southern Israel, just hours after former U.S. President Donald Trump declared that Iran and Israel had agreed to a truce aimed at ending what he called the “12-day war.”

According to Ynet News, one person is critically injured and five others sustained light injuries after a missile struck directly in a residential area. The strike occurred in the southern Israeli city of Dimona, where at least a seven-story building was significantly damaged in the blast. Emergency services have been dispatched, and rescue operations are underway amid fears of people trapped under the rubble.

The Israeli military confirmed that this was part of a third Iranian missile barrage, urging residents in affected areas to seek shelter immediately. Military officials said two missiles from an earlier salvo were intercepted, while four missiles were launched in the second wave—one of which caused the reported damage and casualties.

The escalation directly contradicts Trump’s late-night post on Truth Social, in which he announced that Israel and Iran had reached a ceasefire agreement. So far, neither the Israeli government nor Iran has officially confirmed such a truce. Iran’s foreign ministry earlier warned that it would only consider halting missile attacks if Israel ceased its “illegal aggression” by a specified deadline.

Tensions remain high as civilians brace for further strikes, and doubts grow over the authenticity and timing of Trump’s announcement. International observers are now calling for urgent verification and diplomatic clarity before further escalation plunges the region deeper into conflict.