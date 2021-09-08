Fresh monsoon spell brings mercury down across Pakistan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Monsoon currents have entered many parts of the country causing rain in several Sindh, Punjab and Azad Kashmir cities, inundating low-lying areas and bringing the mercury down considerably on Wednesday. The fresh rain spell is likely to persist a few more days.

The disaster management authorities have been on alert with Met Office forecasting another wet spell from September 9 in Sindh. Karachi Weather office said the port city will receive the new spell of rain from Thursday and Friday.

Islamabad, Gujrat, Kharian, Lalamusa, Shakkargarh, Malakwal, Talagang, and Kotli, Azad Jammu Kashmir, received drizzle to heavy rain on Wednesday.

In Lahore, the weather has turned pleasant after pre-monsoon spell winds continued since Tuesday night and there was every possibility of rain.

Rain-wind and thundershower is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and Sindh, as per the weather office. Isolated heavy falls were likely to occur in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, and Kashmir.

The third spell of monsoon entered from the Bay of Bengal to Tharparkar and then it will travel to Karachi, with rains expected from Thursday in Umarkot, Mithi and Badin.

In the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred in lower Sindh, Upper and northeast Punjab, Kashmir, Balochistan, and Kakul.

Rainfall(mm): Punjab: Rawalpindi (Chaklala Airport 169, Kachehri 88, Shamsabad 45, Islamabad (Zira Point 77, Bokra 71, Airport 69, Golra 21, Saidpur 16), Mangla 72, Jhelum 56, Chakwal 52, Gujarat 50, Murree 42, Attock 22, Sialkot (City 15, Airport 01), Sargodha (City 15), Mandi Bahauddin 03, Joharabad 01, Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 62, Muzaffarabad (Airport T 25, City 16), Kotli 04, Rawalakot 03, Dhali 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 49, Dargai 41, Balakot, Mian Khan 03, Malam Jabba 02, Balochistan: Barkhan 22 and Sindh: Thatta 06 mm rain was recorded.

Yesterday’s highest maximum Temperature’s (°C): Dadu 44, Dalbandin and Nokkundi 43.