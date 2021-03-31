Pakistan

Fresh tranche of $499m received by Pakistan from IMF

by The Frontier Post
Monitoring Desk

Pakistan has received the fresh tranche of 498.7 million dollars from International Monetary Fund.

According to State Bank of Pakistan, the Bank has received IMF tranche of 498.7 million dollars under the Extended Fund Facility.

Earlier on March 25, the International Monetary Fund approved 500 million dollars disbursement for Pakistan under the Extended Fund Facility, bringing the total budget support under the arrangement to about 2 billion dollars.

