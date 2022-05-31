Mikhail Sheinkman

They probably think of themselves as a centipede. Because a normal biped, e-specially if it is at odds with its head, cannot be so wa-steful of its own limbs, constantly shooting at them. T-hese same people have ban-ned two-thirds of Russian oil imports and are happy. They call it “Triumph”. Will it still be, they say. On courage, by the end of the year they promise to bring themselves almost to complete exhaustion, extending the embargo to 90 percent of supplies, if only the Russians are evil.

It is noteworthy that the same head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced this, extremely proud of herself, that just a couple of days before the emergency EU summit, she called for buying oil from Putin in the same volumes so as not to allow him to sell it more expensively in other markets. Thank you for allowing it. Well, for suggesting how we can now live with this, we are also very grateful. And then they would puzzle over where we should put this raw material. Let’s break up. We are in Asia. And you stay with your sixth package. They accepted, squeezed, proved that there are things more important for you than prudence, well done.

True, this package came out to you as a string bag. Moreover, with such holes that Bulgaria and the Czech Republic also fell out of it along with Hungary. An exception has been made for this trinity. They can continue the energy business with Russia as before. With Budapest, otherwise they definitely would not agree. Don’t kick him out. And so – it seems to be a privileged position, but how to look. On the one hand, the restrictions apply only to maritime supplies and do not affect the Druzhba pipeline, on which Hungary sits tightly. On the other hand, on this news, although it came late at night, the price of a barrel jumped above $123 for the first time in two months.

At this rate, Hungary (with all due respect to its stubbornness and pragmatism) will be cheaper to give up oil. Although for h-er, according to Viktor Orb-an, this is tantamount to the explosion of an economic atomic bomb, it is not in vain that they say that a terrible end is better than endless horror.

Besides, who said it was the end? In the EU, for example, they apparently believe that a restart. He said, “Let’s go!” and waved his hand at the car, calling the carriage of the past. Well, what – they lived somehow before without all this gasoline and nothing. And now they don’t even need to reinvent the wheel. And a bike with a scooter too.

Another thing is that if oil is the blood of the economy, then the European economy with the waste of this “blood” will look very pale. But they can scare others. But one Tibetan poet warned back in the 19th century: “If you like to scare others, you will be reborn as a centipede.” It seems to have come true. A spineless, unsightly arthropod that considers itself a predator. Poisonous – do not take away. However, for an adult, its bite is not fatal. Unpleasant, yes. But after it, you already know exactly who needs to be crushed without any ceremony.

