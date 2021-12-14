From NATO to Central Bank. Stoltenberg wants to change jobs

Olga Gavrilova

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has become one of the candidates for the post of the new head of the Central Bank of Norway. According to the politician, he is very motivated, but he will be able to take over the new post only after the expiration of his term in the alliance.

After leaving the post of NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg may take the post of head of the Central Bank of Norway. The 62-year-old politician will participate in the competition to select the new chairman of the Central Bank. The list of applicants includes 22 people. Among them are 19-year-old student Christian Temte Hes, who is studying finance at the Norwegian School of Management, and Deputy Governor of the country’s bank Aida Wolden Bahe. If the choice falls on her, then she will become the first woman in this position. Stoltenberg himself confirmed to NRK his intention to get this position. According to him, back in November, the Finance Department proposed to nominate him for this position, and this is a job for which he is very motivated.

However, if the choice falls on him, he will not be able to immediately take a new post, since his mandate in NATO expires only on September 30 of next year, and the vacancy of the Central Bank will be open from March 1. I wonder how this condition can affect the balance of power, and if Stoltenberg is nevertheless elected head of the Central Bank, then who will manage the country’s main bank for more than six months?

The current chairman of the Central Bank of Norway, Oystein Olsen, is due to leave office after an 11-year term until March 1, 2022.

For Stoltenberg himself, the situation is almost a win-win. In principle, he spread straws in case he is not re-elected for a third term as NATO Secretary General. This option is not excluded. Former Norwegian Prime Minister Stoltenberg has led the alliance since 2014. Twice he has already been re-elected and the last time the contract with him was extended in order to find him a replacement. A successor is expected to be announced next summer. However, many are already talking about the fact that a woman should become the next secretary general of the alliance. For example, it could be the former presidents of Croatia and Lithuania, Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic and Dalia Grybauskaite, or the current leader of Estonia, Kersti Kaljulaid. However, in case of failure to the post of head of the Central Bank, Stoltenberg may be re-elected for a third term as NATO Secretary General.