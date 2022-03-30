Dmitry Kosyrev

What is happening in Ukraine is becoming a powerful factor in the internal political struggle in the United States. The only question is in what sense and with what details.

Here is a very effective episode – refugees. It is known that more than three million Ukrainians are already in the EU countries . The US says we will accept 100,000 of them. But not everyone and everyone. Preference will be given to journalists and LGBT representatives.

It’s strong. This is almost like the famous order of Bonaparte during the Egyptian campaign, when enemy cavalry began to attack his marching army from the desert: “Donkeys and scientists in the middle.” But, firstly, “donkeys” are a convoy with ammunition and provisions (and scientists are Egyptologists who accompanied the army). Secondly, Commander-in-Chief Joe Biden is not Bonaparte at all, and this thesis sounds very loud in America .

The plot with refugees is discussed as follows : the quota of migrants for 2022 is 125 thousand, and for some reason only ten thousand account for Europeans and Central Asians , that is, former allies – Afghans. But now the quota seems to be doubling, and let’s look at the entire migration policy of this administration. And you can do it this way: guys, how do you check which Ukrainians are really from LGBT?

There has long been a dispute among Russian experts whether the wildly false informational picture of the coverage of the situation in Ukraine is changing in the West or not. Those who are deeply immersed in the media of the Democrats or their European associates do not see changes, the “empire of lies” drives all the same fakes. But on the other flank, at least in the US, the shift is obvious, and the reason is that in the fall there will be midterm elections in the country: not presidential, but only congressional. However, if the Republicans win a majority in both houses, the Biden administration will be paralyzed.

The annual meeting of the top Republicans has just taken place in Florida , where the main ideas of the beginning campaign were worked out. They look like this: an inflationary crisis, a gasoline crisis and a national security crisis, that is, Ukraine. This is not counting migration and a sharp increase in crime in cities.

What the United States calls the Ukrainian crisis breaks down into several theses of propaganda. In the first place, we will put this: they themselves are to blame, and this is not only the actions of the Biden team, all the previous ones are also good. Here is a publication where the key part lists facts that are well known in Russia , but for the USA this is a real discovery. Namely: “only now is the scope of aggressive actions of the Pentagon and the CIA becoming apparent” in Ukraine, which they treated as if they were a member of NATO without membership as such. Deliveries of weapons worth three billion dollars since 2014, training of Ukrainian “masters of special operations.”

And the author’s conclusion: “This behavior has predictably led to a geopolitical explosion. US and NATO officials have used Ukraine as a strategic pawn against Russia, and are now seething with indignation over Moscow ‘s decision to go to war… Unfortunately, the Ukrainian people are now paying a bloody price for the gullibility of their leaders and the shocking arrogance of US leaders.”

In Russia, such lines would be from a series of obvious ones, but for the United States, we repeat, this is a sensation.

We may not like the next thesis of the Republicans, but what is, is. Namely: under a strong US president, no Ukrainian crisis would have arisen. And Russia, and China , and others would sit and be afraid. And only in the second place is the idea expressed that in this case no military solution is needed – it would be possible to agree.

Sorry Joe Biden. His every word and movement is attacked without mercy by his compatriots-opponents. Not even a slice of pizza, which Biden chewed in Poland , visited the location of the American 82nd airborne division. It turns out that there is a good custom in the US Armed Forces : first, privates sit down at the table, then officers, and even the supreme commander should eat last. And the starving Biden trotted right from the entrance to the pizza box and grabbed a piece with a shaking hand.

Actually, his entire recent trip to Europe is called a shame and a disaster. They feel sorry for those White House employees who have to explain over and over again what the president really wanted to say. He told the soldiers of the 82nd division that they would soon “see” Ukraine for themselves, and further stated that “Putin cannot remain in power.” After that, explanations followed that there were no plans to send troops and change the regime in Russia, too. Well, the statement that if the Russians use chemical weapons, then the United States “will respond in kind,” is some kind of holiday.

The third line of the “Ukrainian” attack on the Democrats is the story with the computer of the president ‘s son Hunter Biden , now diligently revived by the Republicans . How he forgot it on the service, how the associates of Donald Trump got to the “brains” of the computer – it seems to be a played card. But now the entire right wing of American politics is talking about it again. They recall how the entire “empire of lies” – the media of the Democrats – pretended that this story did not exist, and their ordinary voter could have about the same idea about the “forgotten computer case” as about the real course of events in Ukraine. Sentence : this whole story is evidence of the terrible corruption of the country’s ruling elite and the deceitfulness of media corporations that tried to censor “

But Hunter’s corruption cases, which he did not erase from his computer before the service, are more than half connected with Ukraine, and for the corresponding part of the American audience, Ukraine itself (at least its power) therefore symbolizes corruption and shame.

This means that everything connected with Hunter’s affairs in Ukraine will now be discussed in the US political arena. And here, information will inevitably be added that, among other things, the president’s son participated in the Pentagon’s programs for the work of biolaboratories in this country. And the story itself has already become an international scandal .