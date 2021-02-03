Frontline health workers, first to get corona vaccine dose: Mahmood

F.P. Report

Peshawar: In connection with the Country wide drive to vaccinate the front line healthcare workers against COVID-19, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has formally launched the vaccination drive of health workers campaign in the province.

A launching ceremony to this effect was held on Wednesday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood as chief guest wherein seven health workers from three different hospitals of Peshawar were vaccinated against Covid-18 including Hospital Director, Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) Peshawar Dr. Faisal Shehzad, Assistant Professor Dr. Muhammad Shah, Staff Nurse, Ayesha Zahir from Hayatabad Medical Complex, Dr. Abid Ali and Charge Nurse waqarullah from Khyber Teaching Hospital, charge nurse Tariq Rahim and technician Saeedullah of Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar.

Speaking on this occasion, the chief minister said that initially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa initially had received the first batch of vaccines containing 16,000 dozes adding that in the first phase of vaccination, frontline health workers of the province would be vaccinated as per the guidelines of federal government and NCOC.

The Chief Minister told that for the first phase of vaccination, eight districts with highest positivity of Corona case have been selected for vaccination including included Peshawar, Swat, Abbottabad, Bannu, D.I.Khan, Kohat, Mardan and Nowshera. Mahmood Khan extended gratitude to the federal government and Prime Minister for providing vaccines to the provincial government.

Mahmood khan maintained that so far 3194 health workers were effected by Corona virus and whereas 32 of them lost their lives.

He lauded the services of front line health workers during the pandemic and said that frontline health workers were the real hero of the nation who rendered valuable services during the first wave of the pandemic and a number of them even lost their lives to save the lives of others adding that the provincial government highly values their selfless services and sacrifices.

“Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran khan the present government was successful to effectively deal with the first wave of Corona Virus” , Mahmood khan remaked and added that coordinated efforts were being made country wide were under a well devised strategy successfully deal with the current wave of the pandemic as well.