Frustration as EU fails to launch talks with Albania, N. Macedonia

Monitoring Desk

BRUSSELS: European Union leaders failed Friday to agree on launching membership negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia in an embarrassing climb-down that is likely to undermine the bloc’s reputation and could risk inflaming the volatile Balkans region.

The two countries had expected to receive a green light to begin negotiations on joining Europe’s rich club, a process which could take several years.

The European Commission, which supervises entry talks, insists that both have met all the criteria for admittance. EU leaders had promised a final decision by the end of October.

But French President Emmanuel Macron won’t allow any new countries into the 28-nation bloc until its enlargement procedures have been improved, while the Netherlands and Denmark oppose Albania’s candidacy and dispute the commission’s assessment.

At an EU summit in Brussels, Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte said the failure to open the EU enlargement process to Albania and North Macedonia “will be remembered as an historic error.” (AP)