Fuel adjustment charges to be abolished from power bills next month: Dastgir

GUJRANWALA (INP): The energy minister has heralded that the fuel adjustment charges in the electricity bills will almost be vanished from next month while blaming previous government for bloating power tariff.

Talking to media here on Sunday, Federal Energy Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan said that the previous Imran Khan-led government ruined country’s economy through its unsagacious policies and people were bearing the brunt of its myopic economic vision.

He said that every inflated electricity bill bore the stamp of Imran Khan. He held that the former prime minister even sold the State Bank of Pakistan to the International Monetary Fund. He also demanded to know where the money collected in the previous regime for constructing a dam had gone.

He said the country was facing unprecedented floods and large-scale destruction while the PTI was spending billions on public rallies.

“If you have enough money to hold rallies, then you should spend this money on the rehabilitation of flood affectees,” he added.

He said that the PTI had staged a drama in the country. They have nothing to tell the people about the progress they had made in their four-year stint, the minister maintained.

He said had Imran been an able chief executive, he would have done something for the country. But it’s not the case, he said adding that the PTI chief was only good enough to level allegations against others. He lamented that the PTI was doing politics of threats and anarchy in the country.

He said that the coalition government had put its political repute at stake to save the country adding that the PTI could not be trusted as the resignations of its members were fake, its leader was a liar and they told lies every time.

“The true face of the PTI will be revealed in cases of Farah Gogi, Toshakhana, Malam Jabba and the BRT,” he maintained.

On destruction caused by the recent floods, the energy minister said that the electricity system was severely damaged during the recent deluges. He, however, said that the electricity had been restored in flood-hit areas. He informed that most of the damage was done to the electricity polls erected near the rivers.

Taking a swipe at PTI zeal for public rallies these days, the minister said it was time to help the flood affectees, and not the time to do politics.

