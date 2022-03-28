Fuel prices hit historic highs in France

PARIS (RIA Novosti): Fuel prices in France rose by an average of 14 cents last w-eek, reaching a record high, according to data from the country’s environment ministry.

According to official da-ta, over the past seven days, the price of diesel fuel has jumped an average of 14 c-ents, reaching 2.1165 euros per liter (a week earlier -1.9755 euros per liter), the price of SP95 gasoline rea-ched 1.9670 euros per liter (a week earlier it cost 1.9-334 euros per litre), while Super SP95 petrol has risen in price to 2.0042 euros (a week earlier its price was 1.9737 euros per litre).

From March 21, fuel prices began to decline for the first time after a rapid increase since the beginning of the year, which was exacerbated at the end of February due to the events in Ukraine.

