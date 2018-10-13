Fuel prices soar, gold down and gas stable in Kabul

KABUL (Pajhwok): The prices of petroleum products edged up while that of gold dipped in capital Kabul this outgoing week, market sources said Saturday.

Abdul Hadi, a worker at Wazirabad fuel station in Kabul, told Pajhwok that the price of one liter of diesel increased from 54 afghanis to 55 afghanis and the same quantity of petrol from 57 afghanis to 58afs this week.

He linked the price hike to fuel prices in international markets.

Ahmad Javid, a liquefied gas seller in Taimani area of Kabul, said the price of one kilogram of the commodity stood at stable at 65afs.

Gold prices decrease

Haji Fawad Ahmad Salehzada, a jeweler in Timor Shahi area of Kabul, said the price of one gram of Arabian gold dipped from 2,400afs to 2,300afs and the same quantity of Russian variety from 1,900afs to 1,850afs.

In food, the prices of oil and sugar slightly decreased during the week.

Food Traders Union head in Kabul, Fazal Rahman, said a bag of 49 kilograms of Pakistani sugar declined from 1,640afs to 1,620afs and 16 liters of Khurshid ghee from 1,040afs to 1,020afs.

However, he said 50kg of Kazakhstan flour cost 1,320afs and 24kg of Pakistani rice 2,020afs, the same rates as of last week’s.

Noor Ahmad Khairkhwa, a tea seller in Kabul Mandavi, said a kilogram of Indonesian green tea cost 280afs and the same amount of African black tea 300afs — same prices as last week’s.

Ahmad Wali Panjsheri, who owns a grocery store in Dahn-i-Bagh area of Kabul, sold a 50-kg sack of Kazakhstani flour for 1,400afs, a 49-kg bag of sugar for 1,800afs, 24-kg of Pakistani rice 2,400afs a 16-litre tin of ghee for 1,150afs, one-kg of Indonesian green tea for 300afs and the same amount of black African tea for 350afs—higher than wholesale rates.

According to Haji Mir Hussain Sadaqat, owner of Sadaqat Money Exchange Services in Kabul, one US dollar accounted for 75.90afs and 1,000 Pakistani rupees 585afs against last week’s 75.90afs and 586afs.

