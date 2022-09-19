Functionalization of Citizen Facilitation Centers in KP directed

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the concerned authorities to ensure functionalization of Citizen Facilitation Centers at Divisional Headquarters in the next two months adding that providing civic facilities to people at their door steps is fundamental for ensuring good governance.

He stated that Citizen Facilitation Centers would not only ensure easy access of citizens to important civic facilities but would also save precious time and resources. According to details, 19 various services would be made available at the facilitation centers which could also be availed by the citizens online.

Applications for birth certificate, death certificate, marriage certificate, divorce certificate, domicile certificate, water connection and billing, complaint management system, waste disposal and drainage clearance, building plan approval, arms license, e-property transfer, application for trade licenses, correction of land record, verification of vehicles from the manufacturing company and delivery of registration books and number plates will be made available initially followed by inclusion of 10 additional services including applications for LTV/HTV driving license, route permit, issuance of Istehqaq Certificate, Marriage Grant, registration of person with disabilities, senior citizens and transgender, Wood Permit, procurement of Seeds & Angling License and tenant verification. The participants were informed that a web and mobile application has been prepared for the purpose which will be launched formally soon.

While chairing a progress review meeting on the establishment of Citizen Facilitation Centers and E-Governance project of the provincial government, Mahmood Khan stated that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will become the first province of Pakistan to go paperless in disposing of government business. The meeting was informed that initially all business related to the provincial cabinet will be transformed to digital platform which will be followed by digital transformation of all government departments.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Information Technology Atif Khan, Special Assistant to CM for Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan, Managing Director Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board Ali Mahmood and other officials.

The Chief Minister termed the E-governance initiative as need of the hour and directed the authorities concerned to ensure that the project is completed in all respects within the stipulated timelines. He said that the Provincial Government has already introduced E-bidding, E-tendering and E-billing in the provincial Works Departments which has substantially improved services delivery. The Chief Minister maintained that effective use of Information Technology is imperative to meet the challenges of the modern era. The Provincial Government, keeping in view the contemporary requirements, has undertaken a number of initiatives to make good use of Information Technology for the facilitation of its citizens and modernize the disposal of official businesses thereby ensuring good governance and accountability.

Related