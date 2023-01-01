Humayun Khan



PESHAWAR: A divisional bench comprising of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Qaiser Rashid and Justice Ijaz Anwar annoyed absence of Secretary and Director Elementary & Secondary Education from court in cases regarding unavailability at Government Schools, on Thursday.



During hearing Additional Advocate General Syed Sikandar Shah and District Education Officer (DEO) Male Liaqat Ali appeared before PHC in writ filed by Subhan Ullah stating that Government Model School lacking furniture while students are compelled to learn in deteriorating building.



DEO Male informed that he visited the said schools which lack furniture with deteriorating building while added that an alternative space should be provided soon to the school.



In the meantime, Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid observed that unfortunately students are compelled to obtain education within worsening building which lacks both furniture and electricity while inquired regarding responsibility in case of collapsing the structure?



Director and Secretary Education didn’t leaving their offices to see what is going on in the department and does not come to court for submitting report that everything is right, the chief justice remarked.



DEO Male Mohmand informed that Rs1 million is available with the department and two rooms should be constructed on available resources while DEO Female Khyber informed that she personally visited Government Middle School which lacks furniture but bid has been announced in this regard. However, Deputy Director Education informed that availability of facilities was delayed due to lack of funds.



Although, Chief Justice annoyed unavailability of funds and remarked that money is available for everything expect education while ordered Secretary Finance to release funds within 15 days for provision of furniture.



On resuming of hearing Secretaries Education and Finance Mustasim B Allah and Muhammad Ayaz respectively while assured that furniture should be provided within 24 hours to the said school and added that bids had already announced for other schools across erstwhile Fata.



Secretary Finance Muhammad Ayaz that department will release funds immediately following requisition from education’s department while divisional bench of PHC adjourned further hearing.