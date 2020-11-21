Funeral prayers for TLP Chief Rizvi offered

LAHORE (APP): The funeral prayers for Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi were offered at Minar-e-Pakistan Ground here on Saturday.

Thousands of people belonging to different walks of life, including party workers,supporters and followers, attended the funeral prayers.

Meanwhile, the police made foolproof security arrangements in this regard.

About one thousand policemen were deployed under supervision of three SPS, 14 DSPs, 31SHOs and 116 subordinates.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan visited different places, including yateem khana, Chauburgy Chowk and Minar-e-Pakistan, and inspected security arrangements.