Funeral prayers of Brig Mustafa offered

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Funeral prayers of Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki who embraced martyrdom during an encounter with hardcore terrorists in Angoor Adda, South Waziristan yesterday was performed at Race Course Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

Honourable President Islamic Republic of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi, Honourable Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, DG Inter Services Iintelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum and large number of serving and retired military officers & soldiers, government officials, Parliamentarians and public attended the funeral.

The officer was buried at Army Graveyard with full military honours in acknowledgment of his services to the nation. Throughout his military career, Brigadier Barki remained involved in active counter terrorism operations and successfully dismantled numerous terrorist networks in KPK and Balochistan. He was monumental in neutralizing the terrorist networks involved in APS attack 2016.

The nation recognizes his meritorious services in life and supreme sacrifice offered for Pakistan. Armed Forces of Pakistan & Intelligence Agencies stand resilient against terrorism and reaffirm the resolve to eradicate this menace of terrorism at all costs.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayer of martyred ISI officer Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki was offered in Dera Ismail Khan on Wednesday which was attended by a large number of people including Army officers.

The Namaz-i-Janaza which was held at Besakhi Ground was also attended by Station Commander Brig Muhammad Rashid, RPO Abdul Ghafoor Afridi and DPO Abdur Rauf Qaisrani Baloch. Tight security arrangements were made funeral prayer. Brig Barki was martyred in a gunbattle with terrorists in South Waziristan on Tuesday. He left behind wife, a son and a daughter to mourn his death.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed their resolve to eradicate terrorism from the country. Both expressed their grief over the martyrdom of Brigadier Mustafa Barki and other soldiers in separate terrorist incidents in South Waziristan and Dera Ismail Khan.

President Alvi said the nation stood with its brave soldiers in the fight against terrorism. PM Shehbaz Sharif said, “Our brave sons of the soil have laid down their lives protecting the country from the enemy forces.” “Terrorism will be uprooted as it is against the very idea of Pakistan,” he wrote on Twitter.