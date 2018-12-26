Funeral prayers of MQM-P’s Abidi offered in Karachi

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The funeral prayers of Mutahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and former lawmaker Ali Raza Abidi, who was shot dead, was offered in Karachi on Wednesday.

According to details, the funeral prayers of slain were offered at Imambargah Yasrab located in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area. A large number of political and social personalities attended the prayers.

MQM-P’s Leader Ali Raza Abidi was shot dead by unknown gunmen in Khayaban-e-Ghazi area of Karachi as he was disembarking from his vehicle to enter his house.

Ikhlaq Abidi, the father of the politician, told newsmen that gunmen were riding a motorcycle and Abidi received two bullets to his neck in the attack.

On the other hand, former MQM-P leader Khawaja Izharul Hasan called for the immediate arrest of the assailants while Dr Farooq Sattar remarked that it was a question mark on the performance of the federal and provincial leadership that such attacks are happening again.

The attack comes days after two workers of Mustafa Kamal-led Pak Sarzmeen Party (PSP) were killed and two others injured in a firing incident at a office of the political party in Gulbahar Usmania Society.

On Dec 9, six people were injured in a cracker bomb blast targetting a Mehfil-e-Milad in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar on Saturday night.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQMP) leader Faisal Sabzwari told that the religious gathering was organized by his party at Perfume Chowk in the metropolitan.