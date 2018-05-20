Funeral prayers of Sabika Sheikh schedule today

F.P. Report

HOUSTON: The funeral prayers for Sabika Sheikh will be held today (Sunday) after Namaz-e-Zuhr, The Pakistani exchange student in Texas who was shot dead Friday evening in the Santa Fe massacre.

The funeral prayers, scheduled by the Pakistani Consulate in Houston at Sugar Land’s Masjid Sabireen, will be separate from the one to be held in the teen’s hometown of Karachi, which her family, friends, and relatives will attend.

Pakistani Consulate officials, local members of the United States Congress, as well as other US officials are expected to attend the funeral.

Sabika Sheikh: The Pakistani exchange student killed in US school shooting Earlier, Aisha Farooqui, the consul-general in Houston, confirmed that the consulate had received the deceased’s body, which was then moved to a cold storage.

Sheikh’s body was transferred to the Muslim Funeral Home in Masjid Hamza after Chief Medical Examiner Hafiz’s approval. It would be sent back to her homeland, after necessary “legal procedures”, hopefully by Monday, Farooqui said.

“We wish to send the body back to Pakistan as soon as possible.”

17-year-old Sabika Sheikh was killed during the Santa Fe high school shooting on Friday, one of the 10 victims who were mostly students.

A resident of Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal locality, Sheikh was studying in the US under the Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study (YES) programme since August 21, 2017, and was due to return home next month.

