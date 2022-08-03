Funeral prayers of Shuhada offered

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday reached Quetta and attended the funeral prayers of Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali and Brigadier Muhammad Khalid at Quetta Garrison.

According to the ISPR, Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, provincial ministers and a large number of civil and military officials including relatives of Shuhada attended the funeral.

COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa also visited the families of martyred Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali and Brigadier Muhammad Khalid who embraced martyrdom in the Lasbela helicopter crash and family of martyred Lieutenant Colonel Laiq Baig Mirza who embraced martyrdom in Ziarat incident.

The bodies of Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali and Brigadier Muhammad Khalid have been moved to Rawalpindi, the military’s media wing said, adding that the funeral prayers of Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, Major General Amjad Hanif and Brigadier Muhammad Khalid will be offered at Army Graveyard Rawalpindi at 05:30 pm today.

The martyrs will later be buried with full military honours. DG ISPR, Major General Babar Iftikhar on Tuesday confirmed the news that all the six officers and soldiers including Corps Commander Southern Command, Lt General Sarfraz Ali embraced martyrdom.

He said the unfortunate accident occurred due to bad weather as per initial investigations. A Pakistan Army aviation helicopter with important personalities aboard, including Commander 12 Corps Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali went missing in Balochistan’s Lasbela district. According to the military’s media wing, the military helicopter was on a flood relief operation in Lasbela. “A Pakistan army aviation helicopter which was on flood relief operations in Lasbela, Balochistan lost contact with ATC,” the ISPR had tweeted.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayers of martyred Major Saeed, the pilot of Pakistan Army helicopter which crashed in Lasbela on Monday, were offered in Larkana on late Tuesday night. A large number of Pakistan Army personnel and relatives of the martyred officer attended the funeral prayers. The martyred officer was buried with complete military honour.

Major Saeed was on board the Mi-17 helicopter of Army Aviation along with Commander 12 Corps Lieutenant General Sarfaraz Ali, Major General Amjad Hanif, Brigadier Muhammad Khalid, Major M Talha Manan and Naik Mudassar Fayyaz which crashed in Lasbela. The wreckage of the unfortunate helicopter which was on flood relief operations was found in Musa Goth, Windar, Lasbela (district of Balochistan) and none of the six officers and crew on board has survived the crash.

Meanwhile, Namaz-e-Janaza of Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali Shaheed, Major General Amjad Hanif Shaheed and Brigadier Muhammad Khalid Shaheed was offered at Army graveyard Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Federal Ministers, PM AJK, Foreign dignitaries and a large number of senior serving and retired military and civil officials and relatives of Shuhahda attended Namaze Janaza. Pakistan army military contingent presented guard of honour. COAS Presented National Flag to the relatives of Shuhada. Jasd e Khaki of Shaheeds buried with full military honour at Army Graveyard.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayers of martyred Major Saeed, the pilot of Pakistan Army helicopter which crashed in Lasbela on Monday, were offered in Larkana .

A large number of Pakistan Army personnel and relatives of the martyred officer attended the funeral prayers. The martyred officer was buried with complete military honour.

Major Saeed was on board the Mi-17 helicopter of Army Aviation along with Commander 12 Corps Lieutenant General Sarfaraz Ali, Major General Amjad Hanif, Brigadier Muhammad Khalid, Major M Talha Manan and Naik Mudassar Fayyaz which crashed in Lasbela. The wreckage of the unfortunate helicopter which was on flood relief operations was found in Musa Goth, Windar, Lasbela (district of Balochistan) and none of the six officers and crew on board has survived the crash.

Related