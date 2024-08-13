Funeral prayers offered for martyred Ismail Haniyeh in Qatar

Monitoring Desk

DOHA: Funeral prayers for martyred Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh were held in Qatar on Friday at Imam Muhammad bin Abdul Wahhab mosque.

Haniyeh, the Palestinian group’s political chief, had resided in Doha along with other members of the Hamas political office.

Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh will be buried at a cemetery in Lusail, north of the Qatari capital.

Ismail Haniyeh and a bodyguard were killed in the pre-dawn attack on their accommodation in Tehran early Wednesday, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said.

He had travelled to Iran to attend Tuesday’s swearing-in of President Masoud Pezeshkian. Israel, accused by Hamas, Iran and others of the attack, has not directly commented on it.

The Hamas leader’s martyrdom came just hours after Israel struck a southern suburb of Beirut, killing Fuad Shukr, the military commander of Hamas-allied Lebanese group Hezbollah.

The killings are the latest of several incidents that have inflamed regional tensions during the Gaza war which has drawn in Iran-backed militant groups in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen.

A public funeral ceremony for Haniyeh was held in Tehran on Thursday with crowds of mourners paying their respects.

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei led prayers for Haniyeh having earlier threatened “harsh punishment” for his killing.