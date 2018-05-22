Funerals of Sabika on Wednesday morning at Hakeem Saeed ground

Naimat Khan

KARACHI: Funeral of Sabika Shaikh, Pakistani victim of Texas School shooting, will be held in Hakeem Saeed Ground due to large number of people intend to attend prayers for our deceased daughter, Abdul Jaleel Shaikh, uncle of the foreign exchange student told The Frontier Post.

“The funeral prayers will be held in Hakeem Saeed Ground tomorrow (Wednesday) morning after which Sabika Sheikh will be buried in Azeempura Graveyard Shah Faisal Colony, he told.

Body of the Pakistani Exchange Student, Sabika Aziz Shaikh, who was gunned down in Texas School Shooting, will arrive in Karachi on Wednesday morning, family told Media a day earlier.

The body has been dispatched and will arrive in Karachi via Istanbul on Wednesday morning, her father Aziz Shaikh, told media, adding the flight has been delayed. Earlier, family had told the body will arrive on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, Funeral prayers for Sabika Sheikh were offered at a local mosque in Houston on Sunday after Namaz-e-Zuhr.

The funeral service, scheduled by the Pakistani Consulate in Houston at Sugar Land’s Masjid Sabireen, was separate from the one to be held in the teenage student’s hometown of Karachi, which her family, friends, and relatives attended.

Hundreds of people, including grief-stricken families of southwestern Texas, gathered to join the funeral, including officials of the Pakistani Consulate in Houston, local members of the United States Congress, members of the Pakistani diaspora and students of Santa Fe High School.

Many of the attendees wore traditional Muslim garb, kneeled and prayed.

A large number of friends, relatives and people from different walks of life made to residence of Sabika Aziz Shaikh, Pakistani victim of Texas School shooting, which took lives of ten people.

A teenager opened fire with his shotgun and revolver in the Santa Fe High School in Texas yesterday. Sabika Sheikh, a 17-year-old Pakistani scholar participating in the Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study (YES) programme in the US, had joined the program on August 2, 2017, family told the Frontier Post.

“She was bright student and wanted to be star of future but she is no more with us, due to gun menace in the US,” Abdul Aziz Shaikh, father of the victim girl, told this scribe.

“This morning, I called the family of Sabika Sheikh and offered my deepest condolences. As an exchange student, Sabika was a youth ambassador, a bridge between our peoples and cultures. All of us at the US Mission in Pakistan are devastated by and mourn her loss. We will honour her memory.”

Aisha Farooqui, the consul general at the Pakistani consulate in Houston, said in an official statement that the US State Department had sent them official confirmation of Sabika’s death in the Santa Fe shooting.

George Lapadat, an exchange student from Romania, who claims that Sabika was one of his friends, took to Facebook to express his grief at Sabika’s death.

