Future of Guantanamo’s inmates

The United States Department of Defense (DoD) periodic Review Board (PRB) sat during recent days and determined that the detention of Abdul Latif Nasir no longer remained necessary to protect against a continuing significant threat to the national security of the United States. The DoD decided to transfer Abdul Latif Nasir from the detention facility at Guantanamo Bay to his native country, the Kingdom of Morocco. It was also said that his repatriation should be subject to security and humane treatment assurances. The United States appreciated the support of the Kingdom of Morocco for ongoing US efforts to close the Guantanamo Bay Detention Facility.

According to reports, after Nasir repatriation from the facility, 39 detainees remain at Guantanamo Bay. The infamous Guantanamo Bay detention facility is near to complete two decades of its establishment. The prison had attracted the attention of the world particularly the human rights groups and international civil society in the backdrop of leakage of information of inhumane treatment and use of excessive torture and interrogation techniques by US investigators against the prisoners. The United States, who claims to be champions of human rights across the globe, had broken the records of abuse of human and religious rights at Guantanamo detention facility.

Currently, the Biden administration is aiming to close the facility in near future and for that purpose the Department of Defense is preparing to manage the future disposal of inmates of the prison. According to reports, the US government did not charge most of the current inmates at Guantanamo bay detention facility because they had been kept in the US captivity only as precautionary measures on assumptions of their potential involvement in any anti-US activity in future. The unrealistic approach of US authorities had resulted in several years of unjust captivity of dozens of Guantanamo’s prisoners.

However, almost after two decades, the Biden administration is heading to close the prison despite massive opposition from the republicans and security establishment based on unforeseen apprehensions and threat assumptions. It is suggestible that the United States must sort out the fate of Guantanamo bay prisoners according to US and International law and close this dark chapter of US history.