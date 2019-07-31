Future of Pakistan belongs to the country’s youth: COAS

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday interacted with youth undergoing the annual internship program at the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“Pakistan is blessed with dynamic and talented youth and the future of Pakistan belongs to them,” said the Army chief, speaking to the youth.

The COAS expressed full confidence in the Pakistani youth and expected them to play their due role to take the country to its rightful destination of progress and prosperity.

He said Pakistan had been subjected to numerous challenges especially during the last two decades, but the Pakistani nation and its armed forces successfully withstood these challenges and the Pakistani youth played a lead role in that.

“Have confidence in yourself, adhere to merit, follow rule of law, and don’t look for shortcuts in life for success,” the COAS advised the youngsters.