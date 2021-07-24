Future of US-Iraq ties

A high-level Iraqi delegation led by Foreign Minister Dr. Fuad Hussein visited Washington DC and held US-Iraq Strategic Dialogue during recent days. US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken warmly welcomed the delegation and hailed the closest partnership of both nations in the fight against ISIS and its final defeat in the region. According to Blinken, US-Iraq partnership is broader and deeper than the fight against ISIS, and both countries are working closely in combating COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, defense and Security, making investment in renewable energy sectors and others. Iraqi Foreign Minister Dr. Fuad Hussein reciprocated the same thought during his speech at the occasion.

The US-Iraq Strategic Framework Agreement of 2008 laid down foundation for US-Iraq bilateral relationship and their close strategic partnership in military, trade and economic, and Counter terrorism fields. This framework also paved the path for US military presence in Iraq. Presently, US and Iraq have close cooperation in various fields including economic, trade, energy, healthcare, education, COVID-19 pandemic, military, Security and Counter Terrorism. The fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), which was a global campaign under American leadership, was a significant example of bilateral cooperation between the two nations. However, the US-Iraq bilateral relations had witnessed record low after the killing of Irani General Qassem Soleimani by US Forces during his visit to Iraq in January 2020. After Soleimani assassination Iraqi government had been pushing United States for withdrawal of remaining American troops from its soil. On other hand, a faction of US intelligentsia and pro-Israel lobby was pushing US administration for conditionality of US economic or military assistance to Iraq due to Iraq’s inclination toward stanch US’s rival Iran. These elements are in the view that the whole Iraqi economy is dependent on the United States economic and military assistance and it’s halt would shatter the Iraqi government and it might change its position.

While exaggerating Iraq-Iranian trade ties and ignoring all other US regional interests including resurgence of ISIS in the region and increasing Russian involvement in the Middle East region is only a service of Israeli perspective instead of US-Iraq bilateral ties. During his speech Iraqi Foreign Minister said that ISIS terrorist activities are continuing in Iraq and the remnants of the terrorist organization show their presence through their attacks time and again. He said that recently ISIS carried out a suicide bomb blast in Sadr City which resulted death of tens of innocent Iraqi people and injured several others. Earlier, an Iraqi Military delegation led by Iraqi National Security Advisor Qassem Al-Airaji visited the USA and held talks with Dr. Mara Karlin, Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs at the Department of Defense. According to reports, the Mara-Qassem talks were basically aimed at troops withdrawal and the US future role in the country. As said, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin also joined the talks at a later stage and reiterated US commitment to D-ISIS mission and its steadfast support to US-Iraq Strategic partnership. According to reports, leadership of both countries has agreed to withdraw the remaining 2500 US troops from Iraq by the end of year 2021 and the US will continue its train, assist, and support mission and advisory role against ISIS in days to come. Although US troops withdrawal would end American military occupation of the country by the end of the year, Iraqis are requested to save their money at US Federal Reserve Bank New York on which Americans are gazing furiously.