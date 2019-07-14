Future political arrangement to make key part of upcoming talks

KABUL (TOL News): Afghan politicians who attended the two-day intra-Afghan conference in Doha said that Afghanistan’s future political arrangement will make the main agenda of any future talks with the Taliban.

Nearly 60 delegates from Kabul met with 17 members of the Taliban in Doha on July 7-8 where they issued a resolution in which the militant group promised to reduce violence by stopping attacks on civilian places, including schools, hospitals and religious centers.

But despite that, the Taliban launched a complex attack on a hotel in the northwestern province of Badghis on Saturday, July 13, which left at least eight people dead and seven others wounded. President Ashraf Ghani in a statement condemned the attack and said the Taliban has broken their promise they made in Doha meeting to stop attacking civilian places.

“The type of the government is one of the serious issues between the two sides [the Afghan government and the Taliban] because the opponent side [the Taliban] insists on an Islamic emirate, but we [delegates from Kabul] at the [Doha] meeting insisted on the republic system,” said Anarkali Honaryar, a delegate of Doha Intra-Afghan Dialogue Conference on Peace.

“The issue that the future government should be an Islamic republic or it should a parliamentary or presidential system, all these issues need to be settled between the two sides [the Afghan government and the Taliban],” said Mawlawi Qalamuddin, a former Taliban member and a delegate of the Doha meeting.

The office of the National Security Advisor said in a statement that it is expected that the next round of intra-Afghan talks will happen in the near future.

“[The Afghan] Government sees the ongoing war in favor of none of the sides and is ready to cooperate in any types of talks. We expect that the next [round of] talks will happen in the near future,” the National Security Advisor’s spokesman Kabir Haqmal said.

Meanwhile, senior officials from the Afghan government insist on respect to values of the Constitution, which also includes the continuation of an Islamic republic system.

“The Afghan people and the government will not feel necessary to trust ‘meaningless’ slogans until the Taliban accepts all values which have been reflected in the Afghan Constitution such as the republic system, elections, freedom of the press, the genuine rights of women,” the Second Vice President Sarwar Danish at a ceremony in Kabul on Sunday.

This comes as representatives of China, Russia, and the United States in a meeting in Beijing on July 12 agreed on the immediate start of intra-Afghan negotiations.